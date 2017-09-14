Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Absent from practice again

Williams (ankle) didn't participate in the Cowboys' practice Thursday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

With Williams on the sideline for the second straight day, Brice Butler picked up most of Williams' reps with the first-team offense. While Williams' lack of involvement on the field so far this week doesn't bode well for his status heading into Sunday's tilt with the Broncos, his odds of playing would improve if he were at least able to practice in a limited capacity Friday. Williams had a productive outing in the Week 1 win over the Giants while battling the left ankle sprain, hauling in six of seven targets for 68 yards.