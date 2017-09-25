Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Active Monday
Williams (ankle) is active for Monday's game at Arizona, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Williams is still dealing with the aftereffects of a lateral ankle sprain from Week 1. However, he remains a regular part of the offense, which should translate to a handful of targets but not much production, as he has just two 100-yard performances in 66 career contests.
