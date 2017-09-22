Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Added to injury report

Williams was added to Friday's injury report as a non-participant due to an ankle injury.

Williams suffered the injury Week 1 and only came out for a few plays, then fought through it last week while catching four of five targets for 17 yards in a 42-17 loss to the Broncos. While it seemed he was the past issue when the Cowboys left him off Thursday's injury report, Williams apparently is still at less than full strength. It's unclear if he suffered a substantial setback or was primarily held out of Friday's practice for maintenance. The Cowboys face the Cardinals on Monday.