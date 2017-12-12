Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Another quiet game Sunday

Williams caught three of six targets for 25 yards in Sunday's win over the Giants.

He's still looking for his first touchdown of the season, and Williams hasn't topped 54 yards or four catches in any of the last five games. He's still locked in as the Cowboys' No. 2 receiver, but that role affords little fantasy value in the team's low-volume passing attack.

