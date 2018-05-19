Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Arrested early Saturday morning

Williams (foot) was arrested and jailed early Saturday morning for public intoxication after hitting a light pole and leaving the scene of an accident, Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Williams remains sidelined until training camp due to a fractured foot, but now off-field troubles can be added to his list of problems entering camp. The Cowboys drastically changed their group of wideouts entering the 2018 campaign this offseason, releasing Dez Bryant and trading Ryan Switzer while picking up Allen Hurns in free agency and Michael Gallup, Deonte Thompson and Cedrick Wilson in the draft. Williams was one of the few pieces who didn't move and has gotten off to a rough start before even taking the field.