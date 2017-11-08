Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Avoids injury report

Williams (ankle) wasn't listed on the Cowboys' injury report Wednesday.

In the same game in which he posted the third-highest single-game performance (141 yards) of his four-plus seasons in the NFL, Williams emerged with a tweaked ankle. Head coach Jason Garrett said Wednesday that he expected Williams to participate in some way, shape or form at practice. Williams put to rest any doubt about his health with a full session, ensuring he'll be available Sunday in Atlanta. He could take on a larger role in the offense, too, with Dez Bryant tending to an ankle sprain and knee contusion.