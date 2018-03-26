Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Bouncing back from an injury

Williams is dealing with an unspecified injury that will force the wideout to miss some time this offseason, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The precise nature of Williams' offseason injury has yet to be disclosed, nor is it clear if the issue required surgery. It is, however, a variable that possibly contributed to the team's recent wideout signings -- Allen Hurns and Deonte Thompson -- a pair of free agent moves that bolstered Dallas' depth chart behind current top option, Dez Bryant.