Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Catches touchdown from Prescott
Williams got the start in Saturday's preseason game against Cincinnati, hauling in both of his targets for 16 yards and a touchdown.
Allen Hurns was the other starting wideout, but Michael Gallup also caught a pair of passes from Dak Prescott, who turned a broken play into a six-yard touchdown pass to Williams. There wasn't much competition for snaps early in Saturday's game, as Cole Beasley (groin), Tavon Austin (hamstring) and Deonte Thompson were all held out. Williams likely will retain his starting job heading into Week 1, but he'll eventually lose snaps and targets if he doesn't improve upon his 2017 performance.
