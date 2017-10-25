Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Catchless in big win
Williams was targeted thrice, but did not record a catch in Sunday's 40-10 win over the 49ers.
For the second consecutive season, Williams has started the season off slow. Despite 10 catches in the first two games of 2017, Williams has slid back down with just nine catches in his last four contests. He has yet to score this season and has not topped 50 yards receiving since Week 1. With Dallas leaning heavily on the run and Dak Prescott most comfortable targeting Dez Bryant and Jason Witten with limited attempts, there isn't much room for Williams in the offense.
