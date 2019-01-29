Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Disappears in 2018
Williams (foot) finished the 2018 season with two catches for 18 yards in three games.
Williams struggled through a foot injury and an arrest during the offseason, with both issues eventually coming back to bite him -- first in the form of an injury aggravation and later a three-game suspension. He has two seasons remaining on a four-year, $17 million contract, but there's little-to-no chance he stays in Dallas unless he accepts a sizable pay cut. Even then, the Cowboys might prefer to move in another direction, perhaps bringing in draft picks or free agents to complement Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup. The 29-year-old Williams has 68 career starts to his name, but he doesn't offer much in the way of upside and can no loner be viewed as reliable. He should at least have time to get healthy before training camp in 2019.
