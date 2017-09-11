Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Exits with ankle injury

Williams left Sunday's game against the Giants in the first quarter with an ankle injury and is questionable to return, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Williams limped off the field during the Cowboys' first drive and was replaced by Brice Butler, who proceeded to catch a pass for 30 yards on the next series. Given his low-volume role, Williams' absence shouldn't have too much impact on the Dallas offense if he's unable to return.