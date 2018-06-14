Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Expected back for start of camp
Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett relayed Thursday that he anticipates Williams (foot) will be ready to practice when training camp opens in late July, Kate Hairopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Williams has been limited to working out on the side during this week's minicamp while recovering from a procedure he required earlier in the offseason to repair the fractured fifth metatarsal in his right foot. Even if Williams remains a spectator for the start of camp, it's not expected that the injury will be anything that lingers into the start of the upcoming campaign. In light of the offseason departures of Dez Bryant and Jason Witten and the lack of any major additions to the Dallas receiving corps through the draft or free agency, Williams could enter 2018 as quarterback Dak Prescott's top target.
More News
-
Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Runs on side Tuesday•
-
Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Tending to foot injury at OTAs•
-
Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Arrested early Saturday morning•
-
Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Recovering from foot injury•
-
Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Bouncing back from an injury•
-
Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Facing threat from Hurns•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking 2018 NFL schedules
What good is drafting a player if you don't know how good or bad their schedule is?
-
Ranking NFC West schedules
The NFC West boasts plenty of offensive firepower, but all four teams have scheduling issues...
-
Ranking NFC South schedules
While things might start easy for the Panthers and Saints, it's the Falcons who have the easiest...
-
Ranking NFC North schedules
The Packers should get off to a good start, but the Vikings are the ones with the chance to...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Avoid Cooks
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Mark Ingram and Brandin Cooks...
-
Ranking the Raiders Fantasy Assets
Jon Gruden is back in the NFL! We couldn't be more excited, but what does it mean for the Raiders...