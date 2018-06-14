Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Expected back for start of camp

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett relayed Thursday that he anticipates Williams (foot) will be ready to practice when training camp opens in late July, Kate Hairopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Williams has been limited to working out on the side during this week's minicamp while recovering from a procedure he required earlier in the offseason to repair the fractured fifth metatarsal in his right foot. Even if Williams remains a spectator for the start of camp, it's not expected that the injury will be anything that lingers into the start of the upcoming campaign. In light of the offseason departures of Dez Bryant and Jason Witten and the lack of any major additions to the Dallas receiving corps through the draft or free agency, Williams could enter 2018 as quarterback Dak Prescott's top target.