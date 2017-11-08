Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Expected to practice Wednesday

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said that he expects Williams, who tweaked an ankle late in Sunday's win over the Chiefs, to practice in some capacity Wednesday, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Williams' injury situation doesn't seem to be as serious as fellow starting wideout Dez Bryant, who Garrett said would be held out of practice while tending to a sprained ankle and bruised knee. Even so, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was unwilling to to definitively say Wednesday that either receiver would be able to play Week 10 against the Falcons, according to Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News, making the activity of both players worth monitoring as the week rolls on. Despite the ankle issue, Williams managed to turn in by far his best performance of the season versus the Chiefs, catching all nine of his targets and gaining 141 yards.