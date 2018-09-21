Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Facing suspension
Williams is facing a suspension stemming from a May arrest, David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Williams was arrested for public intoxication back in the spring. The length of the suspension is not yet known, but according to Moore, there is anticipation that it will be from two to four games. Williams' looming suspension sheds light on the Cowboys signing Brice Butler earlier this week, as the hammer could drop on Williams at any point in the coming weeks and the team will be looking to fill his spot on the wide receiver depth chart. It is unlikely that Williams will be suspended so close to Dallas' Week 3 matchup against the Seahawks, but more news will likely come about in the near future.
