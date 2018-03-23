Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Facing threat from Hurns

The signing of Allen Hurns threatens Williams' standing with the Dallas wideout group, David Moore of The Dallas Morning News reports.

After watching Williams, Dez Bryant and Cole Beasley all struggle last season, the Cowboys signed deep threat Deonte Thompson on Thursday and now are adding Hurns on a two-year deal worth up to $12 million, per Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News. Williams' roster spot is protected by the guarantee-heavy contract he signed last offseason, but the same can't be said for his role as the No. 2 receiver, coming off a scoreless, 568-yard campaign.The Cowboys could deploy Hurns in the slot -- his primary position in Jacksonville last year -- in which case they might release Beasley and save $3.25 million in both real money and 2018 cap space, per OverTheCap. If not, Williams likely would be the underdog in a battle against Hurns for the No. 2 job.