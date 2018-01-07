Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Fails to score in disappointing 2017

Williams finished the regular season with 53 catches on 78 targets for 568 yards.

After signing a four-year contract in the offseason to stay in Dallas, Williams then delivered the worst season of his NFL career, failing to crack the 600-yard mark for the second straight campaign while posting a career-low 10.7 yards per catch and failing to score a touchdown after averaging five a season through his first four years in the league. Dak Prescott's difficulty stretching the field certainly played a part in Williams' poor performance, but the receiver also struggled to get open on the routes he was given. The Cowboys are expected to revamp their passing game in the offseason, and while his spot on the roster appears safe for now, Williams could face additional competition for targets in 2018 if the team brings in new blood through the draft at wide receiver.