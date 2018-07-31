Cowboys' Terrance Williams: First-team reps at walkthrough
Williams (foot) worked with the first-team offense during Tuesday's walkthrough, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Williams' recovery from a broken fifth metatarsal in his right foot extended into training camp, limiting his reps to date. Working with the first team for the first time in any capacity, he seems to be closing in on team drills in an actual practice. Until that happens, though, Allen Hurns, Cole Beasley, Michael Gallup, Tavon Austin and Deonte Thompson serve as the top wide receivers at Dak Prescott's disposal.
