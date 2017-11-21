Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Four catches in Sunday loss
Williams caught four of seven targets for 35 yards in Sunday's loss to the Eagles.
Dak Prescott was busy having his worst game as a pro, but Williams didn't exactly do much to help out his QB. The seven targets were actually his second highest total of the season, and look for the fifth-year wideout to post similarly modest numbers Thursday against the Chargers.
