Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Four catches in Sunday loss

Williams caught four of seven targets for 35 yards in Sunday's loss to the Eagles.

Dak Prescott was busy having his worst game as a pro, but Williams didn't exactly do much to help out his QB. The seven targets were actually his second highest total of the season, and look for the fifth-year wideout to post similarly modest numbers Thursday against the Chargers.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories