Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Four catches in Sunday's loss

Williams caught four his six targets for 34 yards in Sunday's loss to the Rams.

He's hauled in at least three passes in every game so far this season, giving him some consistent value in deep PPR leagues, but Williams has rarely been targeted on deep routes and has yet to get into the end zone. His inability to stretch the field may be tied to the ankle injury he was playing through to begin the year, so he may become a more vertical threat following the Cowboys' Week 6 bye once he has a chance to rest and get back to 100 percent.