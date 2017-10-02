Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Four catches in Sunday's loss
Williams caught four his six targets for 34 yards in Sunday's loss to the Rams.
He's hauled in at least three passes in every game so far this season, giving him some consistent value in deep PPR leagues, but Williams has rarely been targeted on deep routes and has yet to get into the end zone. His inability to stretch the field may be tied to the ankle injury he was playing through to begin the year, so he may become a more vertical threat following the Cowboys' Week 6 bye once he has a chance to rest and get back to 100 percent.
More News
-
Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Records three catches Monday•
-
Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Active Monday•
-
Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Questionable for Monday's contest•
-
Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Practices Saturday•
-
Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Added to injury report•
-
Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Four catches in Sunday's loss•
-
Watson top 10? Done Dolphins?
Deshaun Watson and Cam Newton were amazing in Week 4, find out if you should count on them...
-
Week 5 early waivers
Get ready for a busy week of waiver-wire transactions as big-time contributors from Week 4...
-
Watson continues to look like a star
Deshaun Watson built on his breakout performance in Week 3 with a historic showing Sunday....
-
Déjà vu: Carr, Mariota go down Sunday
With Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota both going down with injuries Sunday, Chris Towers takes...
-
Vikes fear ACL tear for Cook
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...