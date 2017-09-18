Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Four catches in Sunday's loss

Williams caught four of five targets for only 17 yards in Sunday's loss to the Broncos.

Between the ankle injury he's playing through and the stifling Denver secondary, Williams wasn't able to get open down the field at all, having to settle for quick passes on short routes from a beleaguered Dak Prescott. Next week's game against the Cardinals may not improve Williams' fantasy outlook much, and he could well continue to produce disappointing numbers until he gets a chance to heal up over the Cowboys' Week 6 bye.