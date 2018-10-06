Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Heads to IR
The Cowboys placed Williams (foot) on injured reserve Saturday, Kate Hairopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Williams' sixth season in Dallas will come to a premature end after he just missed the first game of his career. He was considered a healthy inactive in last week's game against the Lions, but it was later learned he sat out for personal reasons as well as complications from surgically repaired right foot. The 29-year-old will now set his sights on a 2019 return. He caught just two balls for 18 yards in three games this season.
More News
-
Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Sidelined for Sunday's game•
-
Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Suffering through foot injury•
-
Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Will miss another practice•
-
Cowboys' Terrance Williams: May not be fully healthy•
-
Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Uncertain to practice Wednesday•
-
Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Rejoining team Tuesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy football rankings, Week 5
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Sleepers
Looking for a potential difference maker to slide into your lineup for Week 5? Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
What you missed: Brady gets some help
Tom Brady got plenty of help Thursday night, while Andrew Luck succeeded in spite of his cast....