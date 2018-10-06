Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Heads to IR

The Cowboys placed Williams (foot) on injured reserve Saturday, Kate Hairopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Williams' sixth season in Dallas will come to a premature end after he just missed the first game of his career. He was considered a healthy inactive in last week's game against the Lions, but it was later learned he sat out for personal reasons as well as complications from surgically repaired right foot. The 29-year-old will now set his sights on a 2019 return. He caught just two balls for 18 yards in three games this season.

