Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Held to 14 yards

Williams caught two of three targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 35-31 loss to Green Bay.

Williams posted a career-low total in yardage last season with Dak Prescott under center and is on track to set a new low this year. The Cowboys' offense is still predicated on the run and with Dez Bryant and Jason Witten in the fold, there just isn't much room for Williams. He has failed to reach 50 yards in game since Week 1's 68-yard outing.

