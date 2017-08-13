Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Held without a catch
Williams failed to catch his lone target in Saturday's preseason loss to the Rams.
After sitting out the Hall of Fame Game, Williams played into the second quarter of Saturday's contest as the Cowboys went three-and-out on their first three drives. He's locked in as the starting outside receiver opposite Dez Bryant, but slot man Cole Beasley actually led the team in targets, catches and receiving yards last season. Beasley drew 98 targets on 601 snaps, whereas Williams had just 61 despite logging 746 snaps. The Cowboys still re-signed Williams on a four-year, $17 million contract this offseason, apparently valuing him as an occasional big-play threat and solid run blocker.
