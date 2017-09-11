Cowboys' Terrance Williams: In walking boot after Sunday's game
Williams was wearing a walking boot on his left foot as a precaution after Sunday's 19-3 win over the Giants, Matthew Braunginn of USA Today reports.
He left the game briefly in the first quarter after injuring his foot but was able to return before the quarter was done and still finished with six catches on seven targets for a team-high 68 yards. Williams will be re-evaluated Monday, but at this point he expects to be in the lineup for Week 2's matchup with a very stingy Broncos secondary. If he isn't able to play, look for Brice Butler to step into Williams' starting role.
More News
-
Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Returns in short order•
-
Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Exits with ankle injury•
-
Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Held without a catch•
-
Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Stays in Dallas•
-
Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Heads into free agency after disappointing year•
-
Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Catches touchdown pass versus Eagles•
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...