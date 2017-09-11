Cowboys' Terrance Williams: In walking boot after Sunday's game

Williams was wearing a walking boot on his left foot as a precaution after Sunday's 19-3 win over the Giants, Matthew Braunginn of USA Today reports.

He left the game briefly in the first quarter after injuring his foot but was able to return before the quarter was done and still finished with six catches on seven targets for a team-high 68 yards. Williams will be re-evaluated Monday, but at this point he expects to be in the lineup for Week 2's matchup with a very stingy Broncos secondary. If he isn't able to play, look for Brice Butler to step into Williams' starting role.