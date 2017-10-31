Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Just two grabs Sunday
Williams caught two of three targets for 36 yards in Sunday's win over Washington.
He didn't see a lot of action on a wet, rainy night, but the same could be said for the entire Cowboys passing game. Williams is on pace for under 500 receiving yards for the first time in his career, but with the Cowboys being forced to lean a little more heavily on Dak Prescott's arm over the next six games while Ezekiel Elliott serves his suspension, the fifth-year receiver could see his usage and production increase.
