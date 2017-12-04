Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Kept in check
Williams caught two of three targets for 21 yards during Thursday's 38-14 victory over the Redskins.
The Redskins seem to have Williams figured out, as the lanky receiver has averaged just 1.3 receptions for 16.8 receiving yards during his last four games against Washington. The Cowboys didn't need him to do much more than that on Thursday, though, given the blow-out nature of this contest. Up next for Williams is another NFC East foe, but one that he's had some success against: the Giants. In three matchups since the beginning of the 2016 season, Williams has averaged 4.6 receptions for 59.3 receiving yards. It only helps that New York's top corner, Janoris Jenkins (ankle), is done for the year.
