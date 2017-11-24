Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Leads Dallas in receiving yards Thursday
Williams caught four of five targets for 54 yards in Thursday's 28-6 loss to the Chargers.
Aside from a 38-yard grab in the fourth quarter when the Cowboys were trying to mount a desperate comeback, Williams and the entire passing game were ineffective on the day. It still resulted in his third best yardage total of the season, which speaks to how risky a fantasy play the 27-year-old is right now, especially with Dak Prescott having the worst stretch of his career.
