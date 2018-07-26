Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Limited practice participant

Williams (foot) was limited at practice Thursday, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site reports.

After taking part in the walkthrough portion of drills, Williams' workload will be capped as he continues his recovery from right foot surgery, which involved repairing the fifth metatarsal at some point during the offseason. He has the entirety of training camp and the preseason to get back to full health, so expect the Cowboys to monitor his activity to ensure he's healthy by Week 1. At that point, Williams will be competing with Allen Hurns, Cole Beasley, Deonte Thompson (Achilles), Tavon Austin and Michael Gallup for targets within the offense.

