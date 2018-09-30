Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Logging first DNP of career
Williams (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Lions, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
The Cowboys offense has been in a funk outside of Ezekiel Elliott, but Williams' production (two catches for 18 yards on three targets) and usage (just 39 offensive snaps in three games) are lacking for a player with an intimate knowledge of the scheme. Williams will miss the first game of his five-plus year career, yielding deep looks to the recently-signed Brice Butler.
