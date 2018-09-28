Cowboys' Terrance Williams: May be inactive Sunday

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the team is leaning toward activating Brice Butler over Williams for Sunday's game against the Lions, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Williams missed Friday's practice for an unspecified non-injury reason. It may have to do with the suspension he's reported to be facing, but we don't have any confirmation just yet. In any case, Williams has drawn three targets on just 38 snaps through the first three weeks of the season, all but disappearing from the Dallas offense.