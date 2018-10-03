Cowboys' Terrance Williams: May not be fully healthy

In addition to his off-field issues, Williams may be dealing with complications from offseason foot surgery, Kate Hairopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Dallas hasn't been listing Williams on the injury report, instead referring to him as a healthy scratch for Sunday's 26-24 win over the Lions. Whatever the case, Williams didn't practice Wednesday and seems to be in some danger of eventually losing his roster spot. He's yet to reach 20 snaps in a game this season.