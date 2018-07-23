Cowboys' Terrance Williams: May sit out start of training camp

Coach Jason Garrett said Monday that he's "hopeful" Williams (foot) will be available for the start of Cowboys training camp Thursday, David Helman of the team's official site reports.

Williams required offseason surgery to repair the fifth metatarsal in his right foot, limiting him to work on a side field during OTAs and mandatory minicamp. At the conclusion of the latter, Garrett expressed some confidence in Williams being ready for training camp, but there remains some murkiness surrounding the health of the wideout. Even if Williams isn't 100 percent come Thursday, Garrett's comments indicate he should be a full go before long.