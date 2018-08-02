Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Out of legal trouble

Williams (foot) won't face any additional charges stemming from his arrest in May, ESPN reports.

The receiver was originally charged with a public intoxication misdemeanor when police responded to a traffic incident in which Williams' Lamborghini struck a light pole and was found abandoned, while Williams himself was picked up not far away riding an electric scooter. That charge was dismissed after he completed an alcohol awareness program and repaid the city for the property damages, and at least from a legal perspective the matter is now considered closed. Williams could still face league discipline, but at least for now the 28-year-old can focus on his recovery from offseason foot surgery and securing his starting spot in the Cowboys' new-look receiving corps.

