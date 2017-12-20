Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Picks up 19 yards

Williams snatched three of five targets for 19 yards during Sunday's 20-17 win over Oakland.

Williams was held for three or fewer catches for 25 or fewer yards for the third consecutive week. The big-bodied receiver has never quite found a groove this season, with just three games with 50 or more yards and no touchdowns. It's more likely that things get worse than better. The return of Ezekiel Elliott should facilitate a more smash-mouth style of offense for Dallas, in turn docking the passing game.