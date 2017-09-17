Play

Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Playing in Week 2

Williams (ankle) is active for Sunday's contest in Denver, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.

After fitting in one limited session during Week 2 prep, Williams was given clearance to play through the lateral ankle sprain suffered in the season opener. However, he may struggle to produce against the Broncos' vaunted secondary.

