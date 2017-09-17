Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Playing in Week 2
Williams (ankle) is active for Sunday's contest in Denver, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.
After fitting in one limited session during Week 2 prep, Williams was given clearance to play through the lateral ankle sprain suffered in the season opener. However, he may struggle to produce against the Broncos' vaunted secondary.
