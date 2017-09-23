Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Practices Saturday
Williams (ankle) took part in the media portion of Saturday's practice, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Williams' status for Week 3 will be revealed after practice concludes, but his presence provides optimism for fantasy owners after he popped up on the injury report Friday.
