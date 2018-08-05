Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Practicing through pain

Williams (foot) is practicing through pain during training camp and hopes to manage the issue as the regular season approaches, Kate Hairopoulos of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Williams has been limited since the start of training camp as he comes back from offseason foot surgery on a broken fifth metatarsal in his right foot. He's been able to practice through the pain up to this point, but could benefit from additional limitations in order to avoid any lingering issues when Week 1 rolls around. With Dez Bryant out of the picture in Dallas, Williams is slated to start on the outside at receiver across from Allen Hurns.