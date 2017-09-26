Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Records three catches Monday

Williams caught three of four targets for 47 yards in Monday's win over the Cardinals.

The target volume was his lowest so far this season, but Williams still managed his best yards-per-catch average in 2017 despite being less than 100 percent due to a nagging ankle issue. He'll have a short week to rest and recover before the Cowboys host the Rams on Sunday, and his production may remain limited at least until after Dallas' bye in Week 6.