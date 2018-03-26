Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Recovering from foot injury
Williams is bouncing back from a broken foot that required surgery, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
As a result, Williams will miss some time as the offseason rolls along, but on the plus side Cowboys Executive VP Stephen Jones relayed via Rob Phillips of the team's official site that "it's nothing that we're concerned about for the season." With Williams recovering from his foot injury, Dallas added some wideout depth behind current top option Dez Bryant in free agency, signing both Deonte Thompson and Allen Hurns. Of the two, Hurns poses the larger threat to Williams' potential 2018 workload.
