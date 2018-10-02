Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Rejoining team Tuesday
Williams will rejoin the Cowboys for practice Tuesday, Rob Phillips of DallasCowboys.com reports.
While his DNP in Week 4 was initially listed as a coach's decision, Williams actually left the team last Friday for personal reasons, and as a result missed the first game of his career. His return isn't likely to move the needle on the Cowboys' passing game, however, given that he'd only seen three targets through the first three games of 2018.
