Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Returns in short order
Williams (ankle) returned to Sunday's game against the Giants after briefly exiting in the first quarter.
Williams was injured on the opening series but still managed to finish the first quarter with three catches for 26 yards. He should be fine for the rest of the night.
