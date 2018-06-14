Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Runs on side Tuesday

Williams (foot) did some running on the side during Tuesday's minicamp session, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

The Cowboys still expect Williams to be healthy by training camp, but he's unlikely to see much action before that as he recovers from foot surgery. The 28-year-old could also face league discipline following his arrest for public intoxication last month, putting question marks on his availability for Week 1.

