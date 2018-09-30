Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Set for inactive status in Week 4
Williams won't play Sunday against the Lions and is expected to be a healthy inactive, team sources informed Jane Slater of NFL Network.
Williams has plummeted down the depth chart during his sixth season in Dallas, logging fewer than 20 offensive snaps in each of the Cowboys' three games while contributing only two receptions for 18 yards. With the 29-year-old not giving the Cowboys the downfield threat the passing attack desperately needs, it appears Brice Butler, who re-signed with the club Sept. 18, could suit up Sunday and get some snaps on offense.
