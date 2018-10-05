Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Sidelined for Sunday's game
Williams (foot) is listed as out for Sunday's game versus the Texans, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
This will be the second straight game Williams misses. He's been rarely used on offense with just three targets in three appearances, catching two for 18 yards. His absence won't be felt in the fantasy realm.
