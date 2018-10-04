Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Suffering through foot injury

Williams (foot) was absent from practice Thursday, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Williams was given the day off Wednesday for unspecified off-the-field issues, but complications from offseason surgery on his right foot were cited as the impetus for Thursday's DNP. Through four games, he's missed one game and averaged 13 offensive snaps in the others. With that knowledge, there's no telling when he next will be available to the Cowboys offense.

