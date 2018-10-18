Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Suspended for three games in 2019

Williams (foot) is facing a suspension for the first three weeks of the 2019 season, Field Yates of ESPN reports. According to The Dallas Morning News, Williams' ban stems from a violation of the NFL's substance-abuse policy.

The Cowboys placed Williams on injured reserve earlier this month, and because the foot issue is already expected to sideline him for the rest of the season, the suspension will roll over to 2019. While the NFL hasn't formally announced as much, it's likely that Williams' suspension is related to his arrest in May on charges of public intoxication. Though Williams is on the Cowboys' books through 2020, it wouldn't be surprising if he never played another down for the club given the pending suspension in addition to the lack of development he has shown since signing his second contract with the team in March 2017.