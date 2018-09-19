Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Targeted once

Williams caught his lone target for 12 yards during Sunday's 20-13 win over the Giants.

Despite a death of reliable targets in Dallas, Williams finds himself near the bottom of the barrel with just one catch in each of the team's first two contests. There was a time in which Williams was a field-stretching complementary piece to the Cowboys offense. Those days seem really long ago.

