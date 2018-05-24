Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Tending to foot injury at OTAs
Williams (foot) didn't participate in Wednesday's OTAs, DallasCowboys.com reports.
It's been a chaotic offseason for Williams, who underwent foot surgery in February then got arrested for public intoxication last weekend after running his Lamborghini into a light pole. The 28-year-old was already expected to sit out most of the offseason program while recovering from the surgery, but it's not yet known whether any discipline will be handed down by the league due to the arrest -- or what his role will be in the Cowboys' rebuilt receiving corps following a disappointing 2017 campaign in which he posted a career-low 7.3 yards per target and failed to score a touchdown.
