Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Three catches Monday
Williams caught three of four targets for 47 yards in Monday's win over the Cardinals.
The target volume was his lowest so far this season, but Williams still managed his best yards per catch average in 2017 despite being at less than 100 percent due to a nagging ankle issue. He'll have a short week to rest and recover before the Cowboys host the Rams on Sunday, and his production may remain limited at least until after Dallas' bye in Week 6.
