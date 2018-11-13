Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Three-game suspension over
Williams' three-game suspension for a violation of the policy on substances of abuse has been lifted, but the wide receiver remains on injured reserve due to a right foot injury, per the NFL's transaction log.
Williams underwent foot surgery in the offseason, a stretch that included a May arrest for public intoxication. While his legal woes were settled in early August, the NFL investigated the matter and handed down a ban for the current campaign. Along the way, Williams made just three brief appearances before the Cowboys placed him on injured reserve on Oct. 6. It's unclear where he stands in his recovery effort, but he's eligible to come off IR as early as Week 14 against the Eagles.
